Lorraine Gilles’ Husband Sticks By Her Amidst Allegations Of An Affair — First Pics

SplashNews

For better or worse! Lorraine Gilles and her husband were spotted on April 6, amidst allegations that she had an affair with Mel B’s ex. They put on a united front while emerging for the first time since the explosive claims. Here’s EXCLUSIVE details!

Lorraine Gilles, 25, and her husband Michael Bleau were spotted together in the LA area on April 6, appearing to stay strong amidst news of her alleged cheating scandal. Mel B, 41, recently made several shocking allegations about her ex, Stephen Belafonte, 41, in court documents filed April 3, including how he hooked up with their nanny, Lorraine, and allegedly got her pregnant in 2014. Lorraine and Mike have remained silent when asked about Mel’s claims.

“Lorraine has been, struggling, staying close to home, with her husband, as she has been dealing with all of the allegations from her former boss,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been staying inside, avoiding the world but summoned up the courage to go out to lunch with her husband to Blu Jam cafe. Her phone has been ringing nonstop this week but she is not in a place to talk to anyone about anything. She is doing her best to put her past behind her and move forward.” Meanwhile, Mel filed for divorce from Stephen in March.

The former Spice Girls singer alleges that Stephen eventually forced Lorraine to get an abortion, which he paid for using her money. Mel says she ultimately decided to fire Lorraine in 2015, which allegedly enraged her husband, causing him to go “ballistic” on her. In their last photographs together as a trio, Mel looked happy on vacation in July 2016, just six weeks before Lorraine was fired. However, Mel revealed in court documents that Stephen spent their time in Ibiza, Spain “name calling, screaming, yelling,” at her and more, while in front of their nanny Lorraine.

After Mel’s jaw-dropping allegations about Stephen were made public, Lorraine’s sister came forward to set the record straight. “My sister and I are very, very close and I would have known about this, believe me,” Jacquelyn Baartz told Daily Mail. “I don’t know where this is coming from. She worked for the family for seven years and had nothing but positive experiences.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lorraine and her husband will stay together? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.