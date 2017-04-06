Mama June’s $10,000 Smile Makeover — How She Got Her Perfect Teeth

Mama June Shannon spent a whopping $10,000 on a dramatic smile makeover, and a total of $75,000 on surgeries to lose weight and remove excess skin. Would YOU spend that much on your teeth?

Mama June Shannon says she spent $75,000 of her own money on surgeries to complete her size 4 makeover. She lost 300 pounds thanks to the gastric sleeve, diet and exercise.

Included in that number was a $10,000 smile makeover. People reports she spent the whopping amount for porcelain veneers on her top teeth.

Many celebs use veneers to get a perfect smile — it’s very common in Hollywood. Miley Cyrus is an example of one very famous star who got veneers.

NYC Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Sivan Finkel explains more; “When your teeth are especially discolored, crooked, fractured or worn down, ultra-thin porcelain veneers are a fantastic way to dramatically improve your smile. Nowadays, veneers can be made thinner than ever before, which translates into little to no drilling on your teeth.” Each set is designed specifically for the patient, and they get to “test drive” the designs before committing to the look.

Dr. Timothy Chase, a cosmetic dentist and practicing partner at SmilesNY, adds: “Most celebrity smiles are created with veneers — that’s how A-listers get that glowing, gorgeous finish! Although this is the most expensive option, veneers are permanent and the only long lasting solution to dull, chipped or crooked teeth.”

For a more affordable at-home option, try Sensodyne’s ProNamel Strong & Bright toothpaste. It gently buffs away stains while protecting precious enamel. The foods you eat can also have a big impact on your teeth — try not to eat foods that are super acidic. Most foods that are good for your body are good for your teeth — apples, celery, and leafy greens are great for oral health, says nutritionist Maria Bella.

Soda is bad for you in many ways, including the health of your teeth, celebrity dentist Dr. Jonathan Levine told me.

You should also wait 45 minutes after eating if you brush after meals, so enamel has a chance to repair itself.

