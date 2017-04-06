Courtesy of TMZ.com

After Mama June’s mind-blowing, 300 pound weight loss, she just revealed what she plans to do with her new, size 4 body! The reality star divulged how she’ll keep the weight off and she even discussed slipping into a 2-piece! And, will she go under the knife again?… Watch!

Although Mama June, 37, is stunning in a size 4, you won’t catch her in a bikini, ever! The reality star — who just underwent $75,000 in surgical procedures to go along with her 300 pound weight loss — said, “hell no, never will be,” to TMZ, about slipping into a bikini after her transformation. You have to hear what else she had to say…

As for going under the knife once more? — Mama June said, “Hell no.” Then, after giving the site a laundry list of operations that she had done — which included, the stomach, chest, arms and neck — she said that she was actually cleared to start working out again!

So, Mama June will be keeping the weight off with a lot of hard work in the gym. “I just started to [work out] last week, because I haven’t been able to because with the surgeries, you can’t work out,” she explained. “You have to recover.”

Speaking of Mama June’s workout, her personal trainer Kenya Crooks told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what her exercise entails! “We do a lot of fun stuff as a group, as a family,” like bike riding, paint ball and laser tag.

The reality star plans to be on a strict diet to go along with her workout regimen. Her eating plan will consist of stern portion control, lots of water, and her go-to, grapes. And, Mama June even allows herself some cheat foods, which you can see right here, along with her full diet plan!

And, if you thought that her new transformation changed her attitude, you may want to think again. Mama June vowed that “I’m still the same June that everybody loves and knows.” She told the site that she hasn’t changed one bit, and that’s what we love about her!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mama June’s weight loss?

