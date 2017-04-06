Malia Obama Vs. Ivanka Trump: Which Presidential Daughter’s Style Is Your Fave?

REX/Shutterstock

Both Malia Obama and Ivanka Trump have such unique but incredible personal style. So which presidential daughter is your favorite fashionista? Check out our photo gallery of the chic ladies and take our poll as to who is the bigger clothing icon!

Our nation has two incredibly fashionable first daughters, as Ivanka Trump wows with her professional style as she helps advise her father Donald Trump with his presidential duties. Meanwhile Malia Obama has made the streets of New York City her own personal runway as she arrives at her New York City internship with the Weinstein Company and she never fails to disappoint us with her cool street chic outfits. We’ve got an amazing photo gallery for you to check out and tell us which presidential daughter has your favorite personal style! Click to see pics.

Ivanka is a working mother of three, so her outfits range from casual when she’s tending to her children’s needs to high style with her professional duties. She tends to favor smart dresses over pantsuits when it comes to her work wear, and loves to show off her gorgeous toned legs with high heels.

The 35-year-old has rocked expensive designer looks on a number of occasions, but also shows she has a thrifty side to go with lower budget looks. On the campaign trail she often wore dresses from her own brand (the one that Nordstrom’s dropped) which ran between $100-$300 an outfit. She also recycled a $113 pink velvet pleated number for a birthday party on Mar. 30.

Malia, 18, showed off her keen sense of fashion while her father was still in White House, as the teen rocked simple yet bright dresses on a number of occasions. Now that she’s got an office job, she’s stepped up her fashion game yet still has such a great, youthful flair. The 6’1″ beauty’s casual flair tends towards black leggings and jeans and she absolutely loves wearing black ankle boots. She has a collection of cool jackets that range from a tan shearling number to a burgundy parka. Malia even slays when she keeps things super simple with a pair of Converse sneakers!

HollywoodLifers, which presidential daughter’s style do you prefer, is it Ivanka’s polished glam looks or Malia’s youthful chic outfits? Take our poll and VOTE!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.