Madonna Threw The Best Shade Ever At Pepsi & Fans Are Living For It — See Pic & Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Amidst the controversy surrounding Kendall Jenner’s yanked Pepsi commercial, Madonna has reminded everyone that, hello, SHE was the first one to have issues with the brand. See the epic dig right here and check out the best fan reactions!

National Treasure Madonna, 58, took a swipe at Pepsi on April 5 by digging up this pic from the 1999 Grammy Awards, and it’s everything:

🥇 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

The fan response was instantaneous and enthusiastic:

@Madonna QUEEN OF MUSIC DRAG THEM YAS LEGEND — Y ✘ N A L (@yxnal) April 6, 2017

You may not know that the singer has had her own share of controversy surrounding Pepsi. In 1989, Madonna signed a $5 million deal with the soda brand and released a commercial with her singing and dancing. It quickly racked up hundreds of millions of views. But when she premiered the music video for “Like a Prayer” on MTV one day after the ad, it generated backlash from the Vatican, religious groups and customers, who thought the stigmata and burning cross imagery was related to the Pepsi commercial. Pepsi pulled that commercial, as they did Kendall Jenner‘s, and canceled Madonna’s contract. Yikes.

Madonna then switched to team Coca-Cola, and stepped out at the Grammys years later to make the statement of the year. What a queen. She also shared this message on IG:

When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn't make sense! 😔#chosen 📸Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! 👼🏾 #ironic A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Kendall’s own ad made headlines when she and Pepsi were accused of appropriating Black Lives Matter and other movements. The brand defended the commercial (“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey”) but has since taken it down.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Madonna’s reaction to Kendall’s Pepsi commercial?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.