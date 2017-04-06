Kylie Jenner & Drake: Why Her Mom Wants Them To Date After Tyga Break Up

SplashNews

Kris Jenner wants Kylie to move on from her relationship with Tyga and she has just the guy in mind, HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. See why Mama Jenner thinks Drake is the guy for Kylie here!

Kris Jenner, 61, is reportedly sick of seeing her daughter Kylie Jenner, 19, heartbroken over her relationship with Tyga, 27. “Kris wants to see Kylie move on from Tyga, she thinks the drama and the constant back and forth is a waste of time,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She allegedly already has the perfect guy in mind for Kylie too.

“She wants to see her happy and get out there and start dating,” the insider continued. “Kris thinks Kylie should give Drake a chance, she wants them to date.” Kris apparently thinks they would make a cute couple. They already know each other so Kris thinks they’d get along well. “Kylie and Drake are friends, she’s cool with him but she’s still very wrapped up in Tyga,” the source told us. Kris allegedly is not Kylie’s only family member who’s worried about her. Her sisters apparently have been debating what she should do about Tyga. “While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Kylie is reportedly not over Tyga and their relationship may be on the rocks right now, but she’s not ready to give up just yet. “It’s hard for her to imagine falling for anyone else,” the insider said. Kylie would even consider hanging out with Drake just to see what happens. “She’s not opposed to going out on a date with him though, even if it’s just to screw with Tyga’s head.”

