Kourtney Kardashian: Dating Younger Guys Keeps Her Feelings For Scott Disick ‘In Check’

Kourtney Kardashian is having a lot of fun hanging out with younger guys like Justin Bieber and Quincy Brown, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s a deeper reason for her rendezvous. She wants to keep her mind off Scott Disick!

“Kourtney [Kardashian] has no shame in her game, she’s proud of being a cougar,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the same day the 37-year-old reunited with Diddy’s son Quincy Brown, 25. “Being with younger guys like Quincy and Justin [Bieber] is a huge ego boost.”

Sadly, Kourt still had some scars for her relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick, and after a family vacation with him to Hawaii, she needed to get her mind off it. “Scott destroyed her self esteem with his cheating, this is a way for her to build her confidence back up. They make her feel hot and she needs that,” said the source. “There’s no drama or baggage, it’s just easy, sexy, fun.”

“It’s also a way to keep her feelings for Scott in check,” the source continued. “Whatever she says the fact is she does still love Scott. When he’s charming her and being there for her and the kids it’s hard not to catch feelings for him. Rushing out after her trip to hang with Quincy is like a buffer for her emotions and it’s a message to Scott that she’s not going to get played by him again.”

We’re glad that Kourtney is being smart about letting Scott woo her into a relationship again. The last time she did that, he snuck off to be with another girl while on vacation with her family! If hanging out with hot young men keeps her mind off him, more power to him!

