That was fast! After a quick trip to Hawaii with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Kourtney Kardashian was back in L.A. on April 5, and she hit the town with Diddy’s son, Quincy Brown — a much younger guy who she’s been out with before. What’s going on here?!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, looked super cool and casual in severely ripped jeans and a grungy band t-shirt as she hit Craig’s in West Hollywood with Quincy Brown, 25, on April 5. The glowing reality star, who had just returned from a Hawaiian vacation with ex, Scott Disick, 33, was photographed walking behind the up-and-coming actor/singer and another pal with a huge smile on her face as they exited the restaurant.

Quincy is a friend of the Kardashian family — he’s also been seen hanging out with Kendall Jenner, 21, among other Kardashian sisters. However, rumors of a romance between him and Kourtney have been speculated before, most notably, after they went on dinner dates in Dec. 2015 and March 2016.

Kourt has been linked to various men since her July 2015 split from Scott, but she’s also continued to remain close to the 33-year-old. Although she’s been adamant they’re not back together romantically and are simply co-parenting their kids, they certainly looked pretty cozy while sharing a cabana in Hawaii earlier this week!

Scott has referred to Kourtney as the “love of his life,” but just when it seemed they were getting back together for real at the beginning of the year, he shocked the entire Kardashian family by secretly bringing another woman to their Costa Rica vacation…then jetting out early and packing on the PDA with various girls in Miami. The pair’s relationship drama will be featured on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, airing April 9.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Quincy are more than friends? Do you think she’ll get back together with Scott?

