Kodak Black is under the microscope for alleged assault accusations, according to a new report April 6. The rapper, who is currently in jail for alleged parole violations, reportedly started ‘hitting’ a Miami bartender while ‘acting belligerent’ back in Feb. 2017. Get the frightening details.

While Kodak Black, 19, [born Dieuson Octave] sits in jail, there’s new assault accusations being aimed at him, as reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel on April 6, who obtained the police report. A woman by the name of Jennifer Cunningham, 34 — a bartender at the Miami strip club, Club Climaxx — reportedly filed a police report on Feb. 2 [the day of the alleged attack], where she claimed that Kodak got physical with her after he “approached her and started acting belligerent,” around 3 AM.

According to Cunningham, here’s what reportedly happened: Kodak allegedly “hit her in the forehead with his right arm,” as stated in the reported legal docs. When Cunningham attempted to push him away, as reported by the site, “he began to punch her numerous times all over her body and then kicked her, stopping shortly after.” Wow.

Cunningham’s lawyers, Matthew Kotzen and James DeMiles, reportedly confirmed that there was “an altercation that ended in my client being assaulted.” They allegedly declined to go further into detail, after they said that Cunningham suffered injuries that were “physical in nature that resulted in medical treatment.”

The reported accusations were allegedly listed in the police report as a “misdemeanor battery.” Although Cunningham reportedly filed a police report, according to the site, she has not pressed charges or filed a civil lawsuit. However, her lawyers reportedly claimed that it is possible that she will file a civil suit.

The alleged police report remains “open/pending,” according to the site. The Florida Department of Corrections reportedly added the incident to the list of ways Kodak allegedly violated his probation.

This isn’t the first time Kodak has reportedly been accused of assaulting a woman. The rapper was let out on bail in Dec. 2016, after he was allegedly charged with criminal sexual conduct in Feb. 2016. Kodak was reportedly accused of attacking a young girl at a Comfort Inn. He posted the above photo to his Instagram upon his release, where he vowed to clear his name.

As previously stated, Kodak is currently in jail. He was reportedly arrested on Feb. 28 for “violation of community control,” aka parole violations. He allegedly “failed to remain confined to his approved residence,” and “failed to successfully complete and Anger management Program.” While in jail, Kodak released his first official studio album, Painting Pictures.

