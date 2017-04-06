Kim Kardashian Is Selling Her Butt: How You Can Own Her Famous Booty For Just $98

Kim Kardashian is giving her fans the present of a lifetime — to be able to own her curvaceous booty! Kim dropped new ‘Kimoji’ merch on April 4, and you can actually buy a giant pool float of her famous butt! Fans are actually going wild! Get the details!
What a time to be alive! At last, we can have what we’ve always wanted — A pool float of Kim Kardashian‘s butt! No, seriously, this is the real deal. Kim, 36, dropped a whole new batch of “Kimoji” merch on her site, April 4, and the new items are actually amazing.
But [pun intended], her new pool raft is what caught our attention. For $98, plus $10 in shipping, you can be lounging at the pool on her bare cheeks. The float sits with her booty facing upward, with a black thong — just like her “butt” emoji.
The butt flotation device is actually available for pre-order, and it will ship as early as June; just in time for the summer sun! The booty merch doesn’t have a description, other than “butt pool float,” however, we think it speaks for itself… And, we’re thinking that this new pool raft will replace the famous swan float at everyone’s summer BBQ’s in the Hamptons. LOL.
Other items up for sale on Kim’s site are colorful phone cases, covered in her “crying face” emoji; “I’m still on the list” hats; and flasks, penned with the term, “Still drunk from yesterday.” We have to say, Kim is a smart and savvy business woman!
And, if you thought you were excited about Kim’s new Kimoji merch launch, just check out the reaction from other fans on Twitter! There’s even people who don’t own pools, willing to buy the epic raft…
Kylie Jenner’s Butt — SEE PICS
HollywoodLifers, will you be purchasing a butt float?!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP