Kim Kardashian Is Selling Her Butt: How You Can Own Her Famous Booty For Just $98

Kim Kardashian is giving her fans the present of a lifetime — to be able to own her curvaceous booty! Kim dropped new ‘Kimoji’ merch on April 4, and you can actually buy a giant pool float of her famous butt! Fans are actually going wild! Get the details!

What a time to be alive! At last, we can have what we’ve always wanted — A pool float of Kim Kardashian‘s butt! No, seriously, this is the real deal. Kim, 36, dropped a whole new batch of “Kimoji” merch on her site, April 4, and the new items are actually amazing.

But [pun intended], her new pool raft is what caught our attention. For $98, plus $10 in shipping, you can be lounging at the pool on her bare cheeks. The float sits with her booty facing upward, with a black thong — just like her “butt” emoji.

The butt flotation device is actually available for pre-order, and it will ship as early as June; just in time for the summer sun! The booty merch doesn’t have a description, other than “butt pool float,” however, we think it speaks for itself… And, we’re thinking that this new pool raft will replace the famous swan float at everyone’s summer BBQ’s in the Hamptons. LOL.

Other items up for sale on Kim’s site are colorful phone cases, covered in her “crying face” emoji; “I’m still on the list” hats; and flasks, penned with the term, “Still drunk from yesterday.” We have to say, Kim is a smart and savvy business woman!

And, if you thought you were excited about Kim’s new Kimoji merch launch, just check out the reaction from other fans on Twitter! There’s even people who don’t own pools, willing to buy the epic raft…

Everyone is getting engaged rn and I'm over here just trying to figure out which Kimoji pool float I'm going to buy tomorrow @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/hZ9YtOBTWQ — Sam Cunha (@samm_cunha) April 4, 2017

Can't wait to float in a pool on one of your butt floats 😀 @KimKardashian — Matt Khalifa🍍 (@MelloJr412) April 4, 2017

The Kimoji pool float is such a brilliant idea. Right on time for the summer. Just smart af man. Kim's team is full of marketing icons — Myleeza (@MyleezaKardash) April 3, 2017

Kim Kardashian's butt deserves a float on Macy's thanksgiving day parade. — kathleen (@kma916) November 15, 2014

This #KIMOJI pool float is everything. Just in time for the summer. @KimKardashian is always so creative! That's my girl pic.twitter.com/InatzMZTl5 — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) April 4, 2017

I don't even have a pool and I need the butt float @KimKardashian — Kat A. (@katlovespizza) April 4, 2017

I'm disturbed by how much my brain is telling me to save up and buy a Kimoji pool float????? — Gwyn Lawrence (@gwyn_lawrence) April 4, 2017

