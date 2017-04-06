Khloe Kardashian Cries To Caitlyn Jenner: My ‘Second Dad’ Bruce ‘Was Taken Away’

Courtesy of E!

Khloe Kardashian is finally telling Caitlyn Jenner where they stand following Caitlyn’s transition. Check out this sneak peek of the April 9 episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ where Khloe reveals to Caitlyn how she feels like her stepdad Bruce Jenner ‘was taken away’!

The upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is sure to be an intense one, as it looks like Khloe Kardashian, 32, is gonna have a serious heart-to-heart with Caitlyn Jenner, 67, on a touchy subject — Cait’s transition from a man to a woman. In a new E! clip from the April 9 episode of KUWTK Khlo says she has “a ton of opinions and feelings about Cait. But before Caitlyn, there was Bruce [Jenner], and Bruce was in my life for like 24 years.”

The pair sit together in the Good American founder’s house drinking wine as Caitlyn explains to her stepdaughter how she sees their current situation. “I just really feel like over the last year and a half we certainly have grown apart,” Cait said. “Day after day after month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ You can’t help but sit there and think, ‘Okay, is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?’ I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong, what I did right, and move forward.”

But Khloe doesn’t think Caitlyn really did anything “wrong.” “Cause I don’t know if just because you didn’t do something the way maybe I would have preferred that makes it wrong,” Khloe said. “In this family we deal with things very quickly. We don’t have time to really process a lot of things because we’re always on to the next and for me, at the time, I just wasn’t at a place in my life where I really could invest in new relationships.”

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive,” Khloe said. The reality TV star was definitely referencing the June 2015 Vanity Fair interview Cait gave after she first transitioned, in which she totally bashed her ex-wife, and Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61.”But then I was also like, this isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s**t to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out. But I don’t think Caitlyn is a bad person at all.”

While Caitlyn said she totally gets that, it’s still “23 years of my life invested in the family and you.” But Khloe really echos that sentiment with her own feelings about their history together. “For me, you’re all I remember — Bruce was,” Khloe said. “So not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like okay, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me,” says Kardashian, who adds, “but no one really let me have that.”

