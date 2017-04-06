Kendall Jenner Flees To Paris Amidst Explosive Backlash From Contentious Pepsi Ad

AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner hopped on a plane and escaped to Paris on April 5, after her Pepsi protest commercial was pulled! She shielded her face and attempted to keep a low profile while heading to France, and she didn’t appear happy. Is she freaking out over the controversy? Find out!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is having a tough week. After her Pepsi ad was pulled entirely by the brand on April 5, she got the heck out of LA that same day. She was photographed at the airport in France, where she blocked her face from paparazzi and everyone else at the airport. We’re wondering if anyone had anything to say about her controversial protest ad.

As for how Kendall feels right now? — She’s reportedly leaning on her mom, Kris Jenner, 61, for support and trying to brush it aside, a source told PEOPLE. “Anything offensive is just not her. She means well, always.”

Although Kendall’s allegedly attempting to let things go, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that “Kendall is crushed” over the backlash. “She feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset,” our source said. Hopefully Kendall’s doing better now that she’s jetted off to Paris!

Pepsi’s commercial, titled Live For Now Moments Anthem, instantly received scathing opinions by critics when it aired on April 4. It featured Kendall leaving a photoshoot and joining a crowd of protestors, where she united them with police officers on the scene by handing one cop a Pepsi.

And, by the next day [April 5], the commercial was pulled after accusations of appropriating civil rights and protests. Social media users were angry that the soda brand seemingly attempted to capitalize on crises the country is facing.

Pepsi has since issued an apology that read: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” Kendall has attempted to lay low since the explosive backlash started, and she even removed all tweets about Pepsi from her social media.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the backlash?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.