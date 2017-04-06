Kendall Jenner Career In Jeopardy After Pepsi Ad Debacle? — Expert Speaks

Courtesy of Pepsi

Kendall Jenner has been suffering from backlash following her appearance in a controversial Pepsi ad. The commercial was pulled, but what should Kendall do? Our expert image consultant explained what her next move should be here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, landed herself in a ton of controversy after appearing in a Pepsi commercial, in which she stopped a police protest with a can of the soda. The ad has been pulled and Kendall flew to Paris to get away from the unwanted attention. We asked image consultant and reputation expert Eric Schiffer to explain EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com what Kendall should do next to regain favor with people.

“Kendall should share her regrets with the public,” Eric told us, “and reaffirm her sincere apology to people mad over Pepsi’s imagery.” He explained that because “she is getting attacked by critics and a large part of the public,” he thought it was, “not a great celebrity brand choice.” Eric suggested that Kendall share what she’s feeling with people so they can see how upset she is.

“To not speak up is a threat to Kendall’s brand in its current iteration as a modern icon for young women,” Eric continued. “Show authentic regret for her part of a visual story that’s created so much outrage in people.” Kendall has reportedly been shaken by the intense reaction to the commercial. “She feels like the whole world hates her. She’s never had to deal with this kind of backlash, she’s so upset,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. The model has jetted off to Paris on Apr. 5 as Pepsi announced that the commercial would be pulled just one day after it first aired.

