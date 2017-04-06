Awww. If you thought Nikki Bella and John Cena’s engagement couldn’t get any sweeter, just wait! The WWE power couple basked in the glow of their love while John revealed the incredibly touching story behind the massive ring around Nikki’s finger.

“I didn’t just walk into a place and say, ‘Please just give me a ring,’” John Cena, 39, said in an April 4 video uploaded to The Bella Twins YouTube page. With Nikki Bella, 33, by his side, the 16-time world champion said that, just like he admitted at WrestleMania 33, he had been thinking about proposing to Nikki for a long time.

John wanted to get the ring right, so he want to Tiffany’s to ask them to construct a ring for him. “The ring represents our entire relationship up until this point.” John pointed out that there are four individual stones on each side of the ring, representing “the years we’ve been together to come to the center point.” That center point is represented by a 4.5 carat round cut Tiffany diamond. Nice.

“As with everything that we do for each other,” John said, “There’s always meaning behind it.” He then said to Nikki that she can “always look down and think of everything that you’ve been through, good and bad, to get to where we are.” How incredibly sweet! Of course, Nikki will have to look past that massive rock in the center to see all those individual stones, as the diamond on her finger is larger than The Big Show (and he’s listed at being 7-feet-tall!)

“That ring is blingy,” Shari Fabrikant of Robert Fabricant Inc. in NYC EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com when discussing the ring. “The center stone looks to be a very good color, perhaps a G and is cut beautifully. My guess is it could be a G VS1. If the engagement ring is that quality, the ring would run upwards of $800,000-$900,000.”

Nikki and John’s WrestleMania proposal drew comparisons to the way the late “The Macho Man” Randy Savage asked Miss Elizabeth. However, whereas Randy and Liz tied the knot at SummerSlam in 1991, don’t expect John and Cena to hold their wedding at WrestleMania 34. Nikki said she wants to “get the party started” and said their wedding would be “soon.”

And you know what they say: “First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes baby in the baby carriage.” While John once said that he never wanted to be a dad, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Nikki has changed his mind. If Nikki and John welcome a bundle of joy into their lives, he’s going to have to add another stone to that engagement ring!

What do you think about the story behind Nikki’s ring, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was sweet? Do you wish that John and Nikki would get married during a WWE event?