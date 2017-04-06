Demi Lovato would definitely be classified as a modern diva. So she is probably the last person you’d want to go up against in a riff-off full of diva hits. But that’s exactly what James Corden did on the ‘Late Late Show’ on April 5. Of course he failed miserably!

Demi Lovato, 24, is always a fun late night guest. And James Corden, 38, is an absolutely hilarious late night host. So what can you expect when you put them together? A really good show that’s for sure! Demi thrilled us when she stopped by The Late Late Show on April 5 to challenge James to an epic “Divas Then & Divas Now” riff-off. Naturally, it was a bad idea for James to agree to the competition because the gorgeous “Stone Cold” singer just crushed him.

Demi came out and interrupted James in the middle of a monologue about his favorite radio station that plays classic diva hits. She took offense to the fact that he thought past divas were better than current ones. So she said they needed to settle this thing with a riff-off. Luckily, the a cappella group Level was on hand to back them up!

Demi started out with “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele, which James countered with “River Deep” by Ike Turner and Tina Turner. “Wow that was terrible. Just really awful. Bad,” Demi said as she taunted James. “You better watch your mouth!” he replied.

James then belted out “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and Demi threw back “Roar” by Katy Perry. “Okay that was good if you’re into that sort of thing,” James said, obviously pretending like he wasn’t impressed. “But here’s the thing, you’re just singing the hits of other divas. What is the problemo? Got none of your own Lovato?”

Oh boy, was that the wrong thing to say to Demi! “You asked for it Corden!” Demi warned before bringing down the house with her hit “Heart Attack.” She literally dropped her mic after that, forcing James to pick it up for her.

“Okay, okay, that was incredible,” James admitted. “You win, you win. You’re right. I gave it my best, but maybe it’s not about divas then and divas now. Maybe I’m not a good enough diva.”

“Oh come on, of course you’re a diva!” Demi reassured him. “You’re the best damn diva I’ve ever seen. And maybe there is a world where divas then and divas now are both great.” “Really?” James said hopefully. “You mean you think there is a way we could work together?”

Demi did in fact think that was the case as the pair then joined together to sing Diana Ross‘ classic hit “I Will Survive.” We definitely think that while Demi is the best singer, James is certainly a great diva!

