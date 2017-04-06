iHeartRadio Music Festival’s Daytime Village Lineup: Halsey, Little Mix & More

Courtesy of Iheart

Is it Sept. yet? The Daytime Village lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival is finally here and we’re freaking out! Fans will be treated to incredible raps by French Montana, sultry songs by Little Mix, country tunes from Kelsea Ballerini and more! Check out the full lineup!

Halsey, Little Mix, Bleachers, Niall Horan, Bebe Rexha, Cheat Codes, Flume, French Montana, Noah Cyrus, Judah & The Lion, Kelsea Ballerini, Hey Violet and All Time Low are your 2017 Daytime Village performers who will take the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23!

The epic concert will go down at the Las Vegas Village, located on The Strip across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The event will actually take place in between the seventh annual, two-night music festival on Sept. 22-23. And, the exciting news isn’t over — The full lineup for the main stage will be announced later this summer!

iHeartRadio and the Daytime Village — presented by Capital One — is putting on quite the show for fans. Concert goers will get to bask in the sun and have the ultimate music experience with fan zones and interactive ventures.

So, do you want to attend? — Tickets are on sale, NOW and iHeartRadio-obsessed fans can even get the “early bird” special price, which is only $39 [plus taxes and fees]. Now, if you want the ultimate Daytime Village experience, exclusive VIP Suite tickets with some of your favorite iHeartRadio personalities are also on sale at this time. All you have to do is go to Ticketmaster to purchase your pass!

Any Capital One cardholders out there? — You’re in luck! If you are a cardholder, you can get access to pre-sale deals, iHeartRadio Music Festival’s full lineup announcement, and cool, and unique opportunities during the Daytime Village concert. Wow! For more info, you can obviously head to iHeartRadio’s official website.

This year’s festival is bound to be amazing! In 2016, Panic At The Disco, Hailee Steinfeld, Bryson Tiller, Los 5, Troye Sivan, and more rocked the stage to packed crowds! And, the weather was incredible. But, with a lineup like this year’s, iHeartRadio and Capital One seriously outdid themselves!

HollywoodLifers, will you be attending the Daytime Village festival?

