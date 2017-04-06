‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Derek Sort Of Ruins Meredith & Riggs’ First Date

Courtesy of ABC

Oy vey. As Riggs was getting ready to go on his first date with Meredith during the April 6 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Arizona swooped in and spooked him with a story about how Meredith’s love for Derek was super epic. Read our recap below!

All eyes were on Maggie during the April 6 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, as she snatched up a major surgery following the tragic death of her mother. Not only were the doctors worried about her ability to perform after such a short period of time since her mom died, but it was a risky surgery, so things were already stressful.

Fortunately, Maggie pulled through, and proved that she’s more than capable of being back in the OR. However, she later went after Jackson for saving her mom’s life. Obviously, he did everything he could, but she’s still grieving. So to help her feel better, he gave her her mom’s medical records and shared some photos of the adventures Diane took after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Diane must have passed the photos to him, so he’d give them to Maggie after she passed. It was a touching moment on Meredith’s porch, and one that left us wondering — are Maggie and Jackson going to hook up? (Yes, please!)

Elsewhere, Meredith finally told Riggs they could go out on their first date. Well, she didn’t want to call it a date just yet, but she suggested they go out for a drink and see if they even like hanging out with each other before announcing their potential romance to Maggie. However, just as Riggs was about to leave the hospital to meet Meredith, Arizona got in his ear about how Meredith’s heart used to beat for Derek, and she couldn’t ever imagine Meredith loving anyone else as much as she loved Derek. “They were the great love story. Her heart beat for him. He turned her world,” she said. Obviously, that spooked him, but he still made his way to Meredith’s house. Unfortunately, Maggie had already arrived at her house in tears, so she asked for a rain check. And then, she, Amelia and Maggie danced their butts off to some good music.

