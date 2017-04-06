French Montana Slammed For Harsh Tweet About Hater’s ‘Nappy’ Hair: ‘You’re Not Black’

REX/Shutterstock

Burn! French Montana’s got to be feeling the heat after he got into a scathing Twitter feud with a user who said that no one cares about him! He called her a ‘crusty a– hoe’ and he made sexual comments at her. Now, fans are attacking him in angry tweets. You have to see all of this…

French Montana, 32, has come under fire for a tweet he sent to a user by the name of “chill bill” after he discovered a tweet where she dissed him on April 5. The user tweeted, “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..,” with an emoji that showed a cringing face. Ouch..

The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.. 😫 — chill bill (@artdecoxxx) April 6, 2017

We’re not too sure how French discovered the tweet; unless he was looking up his name on Twitter.. But he fired back with vengeance. In one fiery tweet and well-rhymed tweet — in reply to “chill bill — he called her a “musty crusty dusty rusty a– hoe.” The rapper’s tweet went on to call her hair “nappy” and he even aimed sexually lewd comments at her that we chose not to repeat. But, you can see his full tweet, below.

U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe

With them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking Dick banging ass somewhere n be humble🙏 https://t.co/yBHeZCKDCz — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

Yikes. When other users caught wind of the public spat between French and the Twitter user, they decided to jump in to defend her. They sent explosive tweets his way, where they claimed that he “wasn’t even black” and that he had no right to make “racial” comments about her “braids.” And, there were even some users who were on his side. Check out some of the reactions below..

Team “Chill Bill”:

Black women are the most powerful voice on social media and French Montana is learning the hard way. — Jay Harvey (@Julius_H_) April 6, 2017

So because French Montana is from Africa it makes it ok for him to make those disgusting comments to a black woman. — Ghanaian Gold ✨🇬🇭 (@GhanaianGold) April 6, 2017

Who hurt you so bad you had to get on Twitter & search your whole, entire name just to find a random black women to degrade @FrencHMonTanA? https://t.co/IN66BxT89j — #ResistCapitalism (@Delo_Taylor) April 6, 2017

Team French:

So French Montana anti black cause he roasted somebody who came at him first? Y'all annoying. — ari g.🖤✨ (@notyabaebro) April 6, 2017

The ignorance on Twitter about this French Montana shit is amazing. So now Africans aint black if their skin aint dark…lmfaoo — #Egyptian (@NoRegrets_Kev) April 6, 2017

this french montana situation is so annoying. now he's racist and hates black women? oh please — hairbae (@goldhalos) April 6, 2017

Protect French Montana at all costs — Miss Coco Spice (@_Ctorress) April 6, 2017

French took to Twitter to defend himself after the fact.

How people get mad at u for draging somebody that tried to drag u 😩 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years

I ain't no punching bag, and I don't discriminate !don't come for me 🙏 https://t.co/qnnfcCRhCQ — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of French’s comments?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.