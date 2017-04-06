French Montana Slammed For Harsh Tweet About Hater’s ‘Nappy’ Hair: ‘You’re Not Black’

Burn! French Montana’s got to be feeling the heat after he got into a scathing Twitter feud with a user who said that no one cares about him! He called her a ‘crusty a– hoe’ and he made sexual comments at her. Now, fans are attacking him in angry tweets. You have to see all of this…
French Montana, 32, has come under fire for a tweet he sent to a user by the name of “chill bill” after he discovered a tweet where she dissed him on April 5. The user tweeted, “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him..,” with an emoji that showed a cringing face. Ouch..
We’re not too sure how French discovered the tweet; unless he was looking up his name on Twitter.. But he fired back with vengeance. In one fiery tweet and well-rhymed tweet — in reply to “chill bill — he called her a “musty crusty dusty rusty a– hoe.” The rapper’s tweet went on to call her hair “nappy” and he even aimed sexually lewd comments at her that we chose not to repeat. But, you can see his full tweet, below.
Yikes. When other users caught wind of the public spat between French and the Twitter user, they decided to jump in to defend her. They sent explosive tweets his way, where they claimed that he “wasn’t even black” and that he had no right to make “racial” comments about her “braids.” And, there were even some users who were on his side. Check out some of the reactions below..
Team “Chill Bill”:
Team French:
French took to Twitter to defend himself after the fact.
