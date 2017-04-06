Don Rickles Gushes Over His Wife Barbara In Heartbreaking Last Tweet: ‘You Are My Life’

REX/Shutterstock

Comedian Don Rickles’s last tweet wasn’t a joke, but a heartfelt and passionate message to his wife, Barbara Rickles, on their anniversary. Fifty-two years later, Don’s love for Barbara was just as strong, and after his death, the tweet is heartbreaking. Read the sweet message here.

Who knew that inside that prickly exterior, past the raunchy humor and brutal roasts was a total softie? Don Rickles was utterly in love with his wife, Barbara Rickles, whom he married back in 1965. The last thing he tweeted before his death on April 6 at the age of 90 was an utterly romantic message to Barbara to celebrate 52 years of martial bliss together.

“We are celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary March 14th. Happy Anniversary my dear wife, Barbara. You are my life. Pussycat (Me)” How beautiful is that? It’s a lovely message to his beloved partner, with whom he shared nearly all his life. Together, they had two children, daughter Mindy Rickles and son Larry Rickles. Sadly, Larry died in 2011 after suffering respiratory failure due to pneumonia at the age of 41. They also have two grandchildren from Mindy, Ethan Ethan and Harrison Mann and Harrison Mann.

Barbara was by Don’s side when he died of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. Don was a legend, and he’ll be dearly missed by the comedic community. He was the king of insult comedy, a master at roasting celebrities at the Friars Club. It was one of the highest honors imaginable to get roasted by Don. He had his own show, The Don Rickles Show, was regular on iconic shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show, and even voiced Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story movies.

