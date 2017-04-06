David Beckham Adds A New Tattoo To His Sexy Collection — See What He Got

Courtesy of Instagram

His canvas is filling up! David Beckham already sports a staggering 40 tattoos all over his body, and he’s now added another design to his sexy collection. The soccer stud hit up his favorite parlor and they hooked him up with some epic new ink!

No pain, no gain! David Beckham, 41, decided to get a new shin tattoo and treated his fans to a behind-the-scenes peek at the process on April 6. The father-of-four shared an artsy black and white snap, showing his favorite tattoo artist hard at work in the Shamrock Social Club, a celeb hot spot located in Hollywood. “Nice little shin piece with the legend Mark Mahoney 🔥,” David captioned the snap. The soccer stud is all about getting inked up, as he already sports over 40 designs on his body, including his full sleeves. It looks like he won’t be stopping anytime soon!

Interestingly enough, David’s oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 18, recently visited the same location to get his first tattoo. Brooklyn opted for a photo of a Native American in traditional headdress and he placed the design on his forearm. “Thank you so much Mark x just like dads,” Brooklyn wrote. “Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend. And we are done x.” He proudly showed off his fully complete design, looking just like the sizable tattoo on David’s torso.

David has big things in the works, as he plays the Blackleg Leader in the upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword flick. The soccer stud took to Instagram to reveal what he’ll look like in the dramatic film and it’s pretty frightening! David showed off the left side of his face in costume on March 28, featuring a large purple scar all the way down his forehead, temple and cheek. Yikes!

The retired athlete is also celebrating big milestones in his personal life! David recently renewed his vows with Victoria Beckham, 42, after 18 years of marriage! Much to the delight of his fans, David shockingly opened up about how they celebrated the occasion in an interview with BBC Radio 4. “It was a lot more private with only six people there in our house,” he shared. So cute!

