Coachella: How To Dye Your Hair Teal Or Orange Like Kylie Jenner

You don’t have to permanently dye your hair to rock a fun hue at Coachella — try one of these semi-permanent, fast and easy hair colors below!

If you want to rock teal or orange hair, like Kylie Jenner has done at Coachella in past years, there are a few options you have.

label.m Highlighting Toners are spray on colors that are temporary. There are four shades to choose from — red, blue, blonde and brunette.

The Splat Colorizer Color Toning Conditioners are only $7.50, and can create a variety of looks. They last between 5 and 10 washes and you can use as a highlight or an all over color.

Apply for 5 minutes for a light effect, 10 for a medium effect, and if you want to go all out for a vibrant shade, leave on for 20 minutes. So versatile.

goodDYEyoung is an at-home hair color created by Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams. It comes in 5 shocking shades: Rock Lobster (red), Blue Ruin (blue), Ex-Girl (pink), Steal My Sunshine (yellow), and Riot! (orange). You can copy her signature on-stage look!

Streekers is another instant hair color to try. It’s liquid and super easy to try. It looks like a mascara wand and you literally just paint on the color. It’s super fast and fun to use!

If you want a more permanent look, go to your salon and get a professional hair color that will last longer and is a little more couture. As always, use a color-safe shampoo without sulfates when you shower. Use dry shampoo to go longer in between washes to keep the color longer and more vibrant.

We can’t wait to see all the beauty looks at Coachella 2017!

