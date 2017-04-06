Christina El Moussa’s Diet: How She Added Calories To Get Her Amazing Bikini Bod

Courtesy of Instagram

Sign us up! Christina El Moussa’s nutritionist spilled all the secrets on how to obtain her enviable bikini body on April 6, while breaking down her diet plan. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star had to increase her caloric intake, but she can still drink margaritas!

Christina El Moussa, 33, has been showing off her washboard abs and amazing curves in a tiny bikini, but she didn’t get those results without putting in some hard work! The Flip or Flop star stays dedicated to her diet plan, designed by nutritionist, her good friend Cara Clark. “She’s always been super active and she was like any typical client of mine that is very healthy aware. She was way underrating at that point when I met her,” Cara told E! News on April 6, explaining how Christina’s food intake was not enough to sustain energy due to her busy lifestyle.

“I upped her calories probably like 800 calories immediately and she had a ton of success with my methods of more calories, combining your macros correctly and eating your fats and proteins with carbs and not worrying about calories, which she’s never done since,” Cara added. “She’s never, ever been calorie-conscious or even worried about ordering a margarita while we’re at the pool or anything like that.” It looks like Christina won’t be skipping on happy hour any time soon!

Christina doesn’t set very restrictive guidelines on herself when it comes to her diet plan, but she rarely lets her sweet tooth get the best of her! Cara explained, “a lot of people will go off plan for a week at a time, she never ever goes off plan.” The nutritionist revealed that she often sets up Christina with easy-to-go snacks like Perfect Bars, nuts, peanut butter toast, and rice cakes.

As far as gluten or dairy, “She just limits it to that 10 percent.” Christina eats about five meals daily, starting off with overnight oats or chia seed pudding. She’ll then have a smoothie followed by either a salmon salad or Cobb salad. “When you take the emotion out of counting calories and dieting, then you actually realize and you can intuitively figure out what you need and how much you need of it and what works best for you,” Cara shared. Sounds like a doable plan!

