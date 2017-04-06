Chris Brown Wishes Rihanna’s Mom A Happy Birthday — Another Sign They’re In Touch?

Courtesy of Instagram

Chris Brown shared some love for Rihanna’s mother Monica Braithwaite on Apr. 6 in honor of her birthday. Could this mean the exes are back in communication?

Chris Brown, 27, shared his best wishes for Rihanna’s mother Monica Braithwaite’s 57th birthday. RiRi’s mom posted an adorable Instagram on Apr. 6 in honor of her special day, “Thank God today for 57 years. The best thing about today is being blessed with love from all you guys. You make it so special. Love you,” followed by several XOXOs and kissing emojis. Chris commented on Monica’s post with, “HAPPY BDAY” and a red heart emoji.

Awww #ChrisBrown showing #Rihanna 's mom some birthday love ❤ A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Rumors have been flying for the past few months about the pair. There has been speculation that Chris may have started talking to Rihanna again. If Chris commented on Rihanna’s mother’s birthday post, does that mean he’s a better terms with his ex? Rihanna’s friends reportedly want the “Desperado” singer to have nothing to do with Chris. “Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com in Mar.

“They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity,” the insider said. The couple went through a nasty split in 2009 after he brutally beat her up during Grammy night in Feb. 2009. Chris’s ex Karrueche Tran issued a restraining order against him in Feb. 2016. She claimed that Chris “punched” her in the stomach and pushed her down stairs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Rihanna are talking?

