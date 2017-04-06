Kylie Jenner & Tyga, Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber More Couples That Can’t Quit Each Other

REX/Shutterstock

Not all good things come to an end, sometimes relationships go round and round for years until there’s no clear breakup in sight. Whether it’s the passionate sex or the close-knit family, here’s a list of six couples who just can’t quit each other.

1. Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

These two have been going back and forth since 2010, when they were first spotted holding hands in Philadelphia. That was SEVEN years ago, and Justin, 23, is still trying to meddle in his ex’s romance with The Weeknd. Selena, 24, was also the one who practically begged the “Sorry” singer to keep his Instagram account active for the sake of his fans.

2. Kylie Jenner & Tyga

We’re not quite sure when these two “broke up” since neither one has posted anything public about it. But since Tyga, 27, hasn’t appeared on Kylie’s, 19, Snapchat in like, forever, it’s possible they parted ways (for the fourth time) sometime in Mar., after sparking romance rumors back in 2015 when Kylie was just 17. That being said, the rapper is convinced she’ll come back to him in no time at all.

3. Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

Jennifer, 48, and Brad, 53, were known as Hollywood’s sweethearts from 2000 – 2005. If it weren’t for Angelina Jolie breaking up their marriage, they might have stayed that way forever. But when the tides turned, and it was Angie’s turn to divorce the Fight Club star in 2016, Jennifer was back in good graces with her ex-husband, reaching out to him via text and offering advice. She even considered working with him on a movie.

4. Rihanna & Chris Brown

No one does back and forth like these two. Rihanna, 29, and Chris, 27, have been a thing since 2005 when she introduced him on stage at the Vibe Awards. They went on to make a steamy music montage together at the VMAs in 2007, which was shortly followed by romance rumors. It was all peaches and cream until 2009 when photos of a beaten and bruised RiRi surfaced online. The “Zero” rapper was charged with felony assault. They broke up, but never stopped texting and sexting to this very day.

5. Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

Never married, Kourt, 37, and Scott, 33, dated from 2006 to 2016. The reasons behind their split range from Scott’s heavy drinking, wild intoxicated behavior, and cheating rumors with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monaco. Even though the couple said they weren’t together, rumors were buzzing that Scott moved back in Nov. — but then he was pictured hanging out with a different model every day in Miami. To this day they continue to co-parent Reign, Mason, and Penelope.

6. Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

Here’s another example of staying together for the kids. Ben, 44, and Jen, 44 (round two) began on set of Dare Devil in 2002. The pair married in 2005 and lasted until 2015. That’s when things with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian, got messy. Despite rumors of Ben’s infidelity, the actress gushed about her ex on the Today show saying, “We’re doing really well.” Ben returned the compliments, confessing, “Jen’s a great person, we’re on great terms,” in a NY Times interview. Then, Jen reportedly called off their divorce in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, can you name any other couples who can’t quit each other? Tell us below!

