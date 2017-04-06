Brad Pitt Reveals Leaner Figure At Surprise ‘The Lost City Of Z’ Premiere Appearance: Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Fancy seeing you here, Brad Pitt! The actor surprised fans at the ‘The Lost City Of Z’ premiere on April 5, looking happy and relaxed as he walked the red carpet for the first time since November. Check out the pics here!

Brad Pitt, 53, hasn’t spent much time in the public eye since his split from Angelina Jolie, 41, last September, but he was front and center at the Los Angeles premiere of Lost City of Z. As a producer on the film, it made sense for Brad to attend the big premiere, but considering what he’s been through over the last several months, it wasn’t expected that he would attend. However, fans were thrilled to see him appearing happy and healthy in black pants, a white button down, black jacket and soft cap on the red carpet!

Of course, we’ve seen the 53-year-old out and about a number of times in recent months, but his attendance at officials events has been few and far between. In fact, the last time he walked a red carpet was back in November at the London Allied premiere! He did attend the Golden Globes in January, but skipped the press line, and instead just took the stage to present his film Moonlight.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Brad has been “taking care of himself” in the months since Angie filed for divorce, and his fit figure was on display once again during this red carpet appearance. The movie’s stars, like Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller, were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, the status of Brad and Angie’s divorce and custody case is still unknown, as the exes agreed in January to seal their court documents for the safety of the six kids. It has been confirmed, though, that the actor recently spent time with the children in Cambodia, while they were in town with Angie, who was promoting her film First They Killed My Father.

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised to see Brad show up at the Lost City of Z premiere? How do you think he looks?

