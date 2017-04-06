Would You Get Botox To Look Like Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner? — Young Women Are

Courtesy of Instagram

Women like us in their 20s and 30s are getting Botox at a record rate. Would YOU try Botox? Read all about what it is and the dos and don’ts you need to know before getting it below!

Botox is totally on the rise for young women, thanks in part to social media and the seemingly perfect Kardashians. I know I have fallen victim to photoshopping a pic or two on Instagram to thin my arms or whiten my teeth.

Thanks to an expert surgeon, we are answering all the questions you have about Botox below.

IS BOTOX COMMON FOR WOMEN IN THEIR 20s AND 30s?

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a NYC Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “It is common for women in their late twenties to come to the office for Botox injections. This may be partly fueled by social media like Instagram and Snapchat, in which the selfie is the standard photo. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also helped spur this trend.”

DOES BOTOX PREVENT WRINKLES FROM FORMING?

Dr. Schulman says YES. “Millennials have figured this out and now represent one of the fastest-growing age group for Botox patients. Botox is an excellent way to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the face.”

WHY IS BOTOX GOOD FOR YOUNGER WOMEN?

“The true power of Botox is prevention! This means that if you start Botox injections BEFORE the lines are deeply etched in the skin, you can prevent wrinkles from forming.”

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

“The cost for Botox will vary by the number of areas treated, but can be around $400 — $600 per treatment.”

HOW OFTEN DO I HAVE TO GET IT?

“Botox needs to be repeated every three to four months to maintain the result.”

WILL I LOOK FROZEN?

No, but start small and gradually build up how much Botox is injected. “Because the effects of Botox are temporary, there is little risk of permanent damage if injected improperly,” Dr. Schulman adds.

WHAT HAPPENS IF I WAIT TO GET BOTOX?

“The typical Botox patient has traditionally been women in their late forties to late fifties who desire to look more youthful. The problem is that most of the time, these lines have been present for so long that they are deeply etched into the skin. Botox is often not successful in eliminating these deep lines and often additional treatments such as fillers, lasers, and even surgical facelifts are needed for full correction,” Dr. Schulman says.

HollywoodLifers, would you get Botox in your twenties? What other questions do you have?

