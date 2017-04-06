Billie Lourd Starring In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 — ‘Scream Queens’ Cancelled?

Courtesy of Instagram

Fresh blood! Billie Lourd has reportedly landed a starring role on ‘American Horror Story,’ and she’ll be appearing in the upcoming seventh season! The actress will likely have to clear her schedule, so could ‘Scream Queens’ be cancelled?!

From one horror franchise to the next! Billie Lourd, 24, can add another awesome role to her already impressive acting resume, as she’ll be starring on American Horror Story! She’s reportedly set to lead opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the seventh season, according to Deadline. Billie’s addition to the star-studded cast puts the fate of Fox’s Scream Queens into even more question after the lackluster ratings for season two. Lea Michele also recently signed on for a new comedic pilot, so she was released from her deal on the series.

Billie became a fan-favorite while portraying Chanel #3 on Scream Queens. Most of the details about her new character are being kept under wraps, however we do know the show will be set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. “I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton,” creator Ryan Murphy revealed to E! News about the rumors. “And I wanted to clarify that is not true.”

“Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point,” Ryan added. “It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now.”

Billy on the Street comedian Billy Eichner also joined AHS in a heavily recurring role, proving this upcoming season will be full of amazing surprises. Billie will next appear on Billionaire Boys Club and she will also reprise her role as Lieutenant Connix in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, co-starring alongside her mom, the late Carrie Fisher. We can’t wait to check it out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Billie was a great casting choice? Tell us!

