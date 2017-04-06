Bella Hadid Unfollows The Weeknd On Insta After He & Selena Gomez Stop Following Her

REX/Shutterstock

Three can play at this game. Weeks after The Weeknd and Selena Gomez stopped following Bella Hadid on Instagram, the supermodel returned the favor by unfollowing her ex-boyfriend on Apr. 6. Read all about this social media frenzy, here!

Bella Hadid, 20, has closed the chapter on The Weeknd, 27, for good, and she did so very quietly. In the night on Apr. 6, the supermodel subtly unfollowed her ex-boyfriend on Instagram. She probably didn’t mean for it to cause such a stir online, but fans immediately noticed that the former couple were no longer keeping up with each other’s lives on social media — especially now that new love interest Selena Gomez, 24, has entered the picture.

If this story sounds familiar, it’s probably because Bella did the same thing to the “It Ain’t Me” singer just a few months ago. The runway beauty unfollowed Selena in Jan. around the time that she and The Weeknd started flaunting their PDA-heavy romance on Instagram. That’s something no ex-girlfriend wants to see. The beautiful brunettes were never BFFs to begin with, but some may say that Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd violates girl code since they run in similar circles and have many mutual friends. Either way, their social media connection is totally O-V-E-R.

As if this game of following and unfollowing wasn’t messy enough, Selena and the “False Alarm” crooner mutually decided that it was a good idea to erase Bella from their Instagram accounts as well. The 5’9″ stunner was having a field day posting sexy bikini pictures, which is probably something Selena didn’t want her man looking at (or missing out on). It was also reported that many people in The Weeknd’s “crew” unfollowed Bella, giving her the complete cold shoulder. Fortunately, she doesn’t seem too phased by it as she’s choosing to “focus on” herself for the time being. Boys and drama are the last things on her mind!

