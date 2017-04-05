David Schwimmer & Wife Of 6 Years Split: We’re ‘Taking Some Time Apart’

REX/Shutterstock

So sad. David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman have called it quits after more than 10 years together and 6 years of marriage. The pair released a joint statement on April 5, where they said that it was time to reevaluate the future of their relationship. Read their full breakup announcement.

David Schwimmer, 50, and his wife, Zoe Buckman, 31, have decided to separate amicably. They confirmed the news in a joint statement on April 5, where they asked for privacy, while they continue to deal with their split.

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” the pair told Us Weekly. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

David and Zoe met in London when he was directing the romantic comedy, Run, in 2007. After that, the two married in June 2010. Zoe, a British photographer and film producer even relocated from London to Los Angeles to be with David. This was the first marriage for the both of them.

The two are parents to a daughter, Cleo Buckman Schwimmer, who was born on May 8, 2011. And, like the former couple stated, they will continue to raise their daughter together. We’re so happy to hear that.

Although David and Zoe’s separation news is quite shocking, it’s been hard to know what’s been going on behind the scenes, because they’ve kept their relationship very private. We wish the pair the best of luck as they continue to deal with this new stage in their lives.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by David and Zoe’s separation news?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.