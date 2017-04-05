Real Madrid Vs. Leganes Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

With just a slight grip on first place in La Liga, Real Madrid can’t afford any more mistakes. Los Blancos look to stay in first place when they face Leganes on April 5, so tune in when the game kicks off at 3:30 PM ET.

At this point, La Liga’s 2016-17 season will be won by either two teams: Barcelona or Real Madrid. With Los Blancos holding a two-point lead over the Blaugrana, any misstep could result in utter destruction. The good news for Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and his crew is that they’re facing Leganes. Real will head to the outskirts of Madrid to face another in-town rival for a local derby. It should be exciting for Real fans, so they better not miss a second of this game!

This is a big deal for Leganes, as it will be the first time in the club’s 86-year history that they actually host Real Madrid at Estadio Butarque. The stadium only holds 11,000 fans, so you know that it’ll be packed to the brim to see this clash. The Pepineros were promoted to the Primera Division (aka La Liga) for the first time in 2015-16. While they haven’t emerged as a soccer super squad, they should avoid relegation down to the Segunda Division.

“Madrid are coming for the first time, the fans are so excited about seeing all these players,” Victoria Pavon, the president of the Leganes organization, told ESPN FC. “It is something huge for us, to be competing with them, as equals, for the first time in the same division. Of course it is very important. So there is a great expectation — if Butarque were five times bigger we could have sold it out.”

That’s assuming that the stars will come to this match. Real Madrid plays three games in seven days, taking on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Real’s manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, could rest Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, 27, or Karim Benzema, 29, for this game. The last time Real faced Leganes, they walked away with a 3-0 victory. If Real decided to rest their stars for this match, Leganes’ fans may not get to see those soccer icons at their home field.

“I don’t know what to say,” Victoria Pavon said about the idea of Ronaldo sitting this game out. “So many people would be disappointed not to see [the big stars] on the pitch. But you have to be practical. If they decide to rest Cristiano then, sincerely, that would be an extra boost for us… although they have many great players.”

