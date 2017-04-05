Juventus Vs. Napoli Live Stream: Watch The Coppa Italia Semi-Final Online

Lazio is headed to the Coppa Italia finals but will they face Napoli or Juventus? Those two teams clash in the cup’s semifinal on April 5, so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET!

Juventus may have already punched their ticket to the finals. In the first leg of the Coppa Italia semis, Juve came away with a massive victory over Napoli. Partenopei needs to pull off a massive comeback over Juventus if they want to survive. Since this game is at Stadio San Paolo, the home field advantage might give them the edge they need.

Since Juve netted a 3-1 victory, Napoli needs to pull off at least a 2-0 victory in order to advance on aggregate (with that single away goal giving Napoli the edge in the tie-breaker.) That’s easier said than done. In fact, Juve and Napoli fought to a 1-1 draw on April 2 in Serie A. That doesn’t bode well for Napoli in this match.

However, if there’s someone who thinks highly of the Partenopei, it’s Juve’s manager Massimiliano Allegri. “Napoli are a team that play in a similar way to Barcelona, making [this] game an even more important test,” he said ahead of the match, according to Goal.com. That’s some high praise, since Barcelona pulled off a historic Champions league comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, Massimiliano may be glad that Napoli is like Barca considering the Italian squad has to face the Spanish side in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. However, Juve’s manager isn’t losing sight of what’s right in front of him. “We will need to score in order to be sure of reaching the Coppa Italia final. We want to reach our third straight final and we are in a great position to do so.”

