Chelsea Vs. Man City Live Stream — Watch The Premier League Game Online

End to end! Chelsea will be hosting Manchester City for a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge in Fulham, London on Apr. 5th at 3pm EST. Watch every dodgy soccer play in this exciting Premier League game online here!

The last time these two teams clashed was in the fifth round of the FA Cup and Chelsea dominated that match putting 5 balls in the net while Manchester City scored only one goal on Feb. 21st. Their last Premier League meeting was on Dec. 3rd with Chelsea again scoring more goals as they took another win from the Citizens 3-1. Will this game be different?

This road game for the Sky Blues will be a chance for them to make a move on Tottenham who sit four points ahead on the table in second place below Chelsea who are at the top spot with 69 points. Liverpool is also in the top four with 59 points during week 32 of the Premier League season with about 5 weeks remaining.

Diego Costa, 28, has been on the field getting the ball past every keeper in the league and should have no problems against the City goalie. Chelsea has 22 wins and 4 losses with 3 draws on their 29 games played heading into this match. Chelsea’s is coming off an Apr. 1st 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace and will be looking at this home game to get back in the win column.

Claudio Bravo, 33, the goalkeeper for Manchester City will have to step-up his game against the aggressive Chelsea strikers. In their last game prior to this meeting with Chelsea, Claudio led the Citizens to a 2-2 tie against Arsenal on Apr. 2nd. Claudio will have to prevent any balls from entering the net in this game if City is to have a chance at win over the top-seeded Chelsea team. It will take a clean sheet from Claudio for the boys to get this win.

