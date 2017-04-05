Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

The NBA Playoffs are just right around the corner, so the April 5 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics is more important than ever! The No. 1 seed in the East is on the line, so tune into the game when it kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.

For the longest time in the 2016-17 NBA Season, the Cleveland Cavaliers reigned supreme over the Eastern conference. Yet, thanks to some bad luck and injuries, LeBron James, 32, and the rest of the defending NBA Champions have taken a tumble.

Meanwhile Isaiah Thomas, 28, and the rest of the Boston Celtics have soared, becoming a serious threat to the Cavs claim to the east. Now, with both these teams confirmed for the playoffs, they’ll clash for the No. 1 seed (and possibly an easier route to the NBA finals.)

While this game now has some extra drama to it, King James isn’t going to get caught up in it. “I’ve played a lot of big games,” LeBron said ahead of the match, according to ESPN. “I don’t – I’m the last person to ask about a big game in the regular season. I’m sorry.” With more than 1,000 regular season games under his belt, it seems that LeBron’s keeping his chill.

After all, he’s going to need it, as it seems the “Kardashian Curse” has struck again. Tristan Thompson, the 26-year-old boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 32, sprained his right thumb during the Cavs April 4 game against the Orlando Magic, according to NBA.com. The injury snapped Tristan’s streak of 447 consecutive games played. X-rays after the game came up negative, so there’s a positive chance he could be back in time for the post-season (if not sooner.)

However, this latest misfortune is not going to bode well for Tristan’s relationship with LeBron. The two got into a shouting match during the April 2 match with the Indiana Pacers. Even though the Cavs pulled out a victory, it’s clear that there was some tension between these two. LeBron has seemingly bought into the “Kardashian Curse” hype, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, as the Cavs have fallen apart since Khloe and Tristan struck up their romance.

Will the Cavaliers repeat as champions, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.