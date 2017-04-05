Barcelona Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match

Goooal! Barcelona will have two chances to reclaim the top of La Liga as they play twice within three days. The first match sees them clash with Sevilla on April 5, so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 1:30 PM ET.

Real Madrid remain in control of La Liga, with Barcelona trying to dethrone Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and the rest of Los Blancos. With a pair of league fixtures on the schedule, Barca better bring their best if they have any hopes of claiming the championship. Thankfully for the Blaugrana, Lionel Messi, 29, has served his 1-game suspension and will be back in the lineup when Sevilla rolls into Camp Nou for this April 5 match.

“We saw Messi practice at the highest level,” Luis Enrique, Barcelona’s manager, said when he saw the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner training ahead of this match. “The mini break that he had was very positive.” Messi sat out the 4-1 win over Granada, but the Argentinian superstar hasn’t played with the club since March 19.

He returned home to help the national team beat Chile in a 1-0 victory, but sat out the following 2-0 loss to Bolivia due to a four-game suspension, according to USA Today. Barca didn’t need Messi to get by the Nazaries, obviously, but the club may need La Liga’s leader scorer to help them stay in step with Real.

Or will they? There was a time when Sevilla was viewed as a potential contender for La Liga chanpionship, but Los Blanquirrojosi have fallen down to fourth place behind Atletico Madrid. They’ve gone five games without a win, including a surprising elimination from the Champions League by Leicester City. Manager Jorge Sampaoli, 57, has led Sevilla to a relatively great season, despite the recent slump, but this game against Barca might be more than just a heated clash.

It could be a job application. He’s rumored to be among the candidates to replace Luis Enrique when he steps down from Barca at the end of the season, per ESPN FC. Jorge would certainly be happy to coach the Catalans. “My dream is to be charge of Messi, to see him every day fro the touchline,” he said. Could his dream come true sooner than he thinks?

Do you think Barcelona has a chance to win La Liga, HollwoodLifers? Or do you think they blew it?