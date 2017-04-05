Tyler Posey Lands First Major TV Role After ‘Teen Wolf’ — Prepare To Freak Out

Tyler Posey’s got a hot new role! The ‘Teen Wolf’ heartthrob is moving on to another show we know and love. Tyler knows we need him on our TV screens and this show is perfect for him.

Tyler Posey, 25, is joining the cast of Jane the Virgin, our sister site TVLine is reporting. He’ll be playing someone from Jane’s past. Ooh la la! His first appearance on the show will be in the May 22 episode, which also happens to be the season 3 finale. He’s also expected to return for season 4! We are so here for this.

More details about his character are being kept under wraps. Could Tyler be playing the other man Jane has been in love with? The narrator has alluded to this mysterious man and said we would meet him one day. Maybe it will sooner rather than later!

The role on the critically-acclaimed series is Tyler’s first big TV role post-Teen Wolf. The actor recently wrapped up filming the final episodes of the show’s sixth and final season. Tyler’s played teen werewolf hero Scott McCall since 2011. This is the second Teen Wolf star Gina Rodriguez, 32, has worked with. She starred in Deepwater Horizon alongside Dylan O’Brien, 25.

Tyler is on a social media break, so he hasn’t publicly commented on the role yet. However, Gina has already tweeted about the news. “Remember when I posted the boomerang saying I have good news for # JaneTheVirgin well, @ tylergposey is my good news!” she wrote. Gina’s co-star, Yael Groblas, 32, also welcomed Tyler to the cast.

Teen Wolf’s final 10 episodes will premiere this summer on MTV. Tyler will be making his directorial debut in one of the episodes. Jane the Virgin airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Tyler’s new role on Jane the Virgin? Let us know your thoughts below!