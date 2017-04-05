Tyga Moves Out Of Kylie’s Mansion After Split — Are They Officially Done For Good?

FameFlynet

Tyga has reportedly moved out of Kylie Jenner’s $6 million mansion and back into his own house. The couple allegedly are not broken up, but things are not good between them. Get all the heartbreaking details here!

Tyga and Kylie Jenner, 19, have reportedly been on the outs. The 27 year-old rapper has allegedly moved out of Kylie’s house, as reported previously by HollywoodLife.com on Mar. 31. “Tyga moved out,” a source close to Kylie told Us Weekly. The latest issue between the couple has apparently been Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “Tyga feels he’s been belittled on the show,” the insider said.

Another source told the mag, that even though Tyga has moved out, “they’re not broken up,” but “they’re just not spending as much time together,” the insider said. The couple’s on-and-off relationship reportedly has had a major emotional effect on Kylie. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” a source said. She apparently struggled to let Tyga go completely.

“He’s her first big love and they still speak every day,” the insider said. Kylie even posted a Snapchat of herself on Apr. 4 singing Tyga’s new songs “Act Ghetto” and “100s,” that he released that same day. Kylie’s dramatic relationship with Tyga has allegedly even caused issues amongst her family members. “While Kim and Kris are in Kylie’s ear telling her to dump him, Khloe and Kourtney are telling her to make it work!” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Kim and Kris don’t think Kylie should listen to her other sisters, and point out that Khloe’s relationships don’t last longer than 6 months and that Kourt and Scott [Disick] are a hot mess of a couple.” Yikes!

