Tristan Thompson Sprains Thumb Ending Winning Streak: Is Kardashian Curse Real?

Three victories into the Cleveland Cavaliers winning streak, Tristan Thompson sprained his thumb in the middle of a game on Apr. 4. Now, as his romance with Khloe Kardashian continues to heat up, sports fans are wondering if the curse is actually real.

Just when the Cleveland Cavaliers picked up the slack and won three consecutive games in a row, Tristan Thompson, 25, had to go ahead and sprain his thumb. The NBA star was in the middle of battling the Orlando Magic when he suffered the unfortunate injury. The Cavs still ended up winning 122- 102 on Apr. 4, but it wasn’t enough to keep sports fans happy. Instead, they’re only more convinced now that the Kardashian curse is real since Tristan and Khloe Kardashian, 32, are only getting more serious.

Tristan, who finished the game with a taped-up thumb, was sadly unable to travel with the Cavs to Boston for their next match due to his injury. The athlete will reportedly miss two games against the Boston Celtics on Apr. 5 and the Atlanta Falcons on Apr. 7. This is yet another example of why some fans — including teammate LeBron James — believe the Kardashian curse is a real thing. Not only has it allegedly affected Tristan, Lamar Odom, Scott Disick, and Kanye West have also been named supposed victims.

Looking back at the Kardashian men track record, there are more than enough examples to suggest the curse exists. Let’s start with another famous basketball player, Lamar. When his marriage to Khloe was at its peak, his career was on the decline as he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks. Then there’s Kourtney Kardashian’s man who has been in and out of rehab for years. And then poor Kanye was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown. Sometimes bad things keep on happening to good people.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe in the Kardashian curse, or is it just a coincidence?

