Tristan Thompson Ready To Propose To Khloe Kardashian: Their Dream Wedding Plans

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants to take the next step with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She’s allegedly been talking with him about getting engaged and we’ve got the details on her dream wedding plans here!

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants a ring from Tristan Thompson, 26. The 32 year-old has allegedly been talking to her basketball star boyfriend about getting married. “Khloe came out and told Tristan that she wants a classy engagement ring with lots of carats,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “She’s hoping he’ll pop the question within the next few weeks.”

She’s been so happy that Khloe has reportedly already started thinking about how she wants their nuptials to look. “She wants something small,” the insider said, “on the beach, in a tropical locale like Cabo San Lucas or Jamaica.” Khloe allegedly thinks her wedding to Tristan should be a celebratory weekend. “She’s looking to turn it into a fun-filled weekend with lots of activities for her guests.”

Khloe apparently sees her wedding to Tristan as just the next step towards their happily ever after. “Khloe is ready to start the next chapter of her life. She wants to get married and start a family of her own,” the source told the mag. “Now that she’s with Tristan, she’s happier than ever.” Khloe has reportedly been hoping for marriage for the past few months, an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She is so happy. She didn’t think she would find love so soon after Lamar, but she definitely has,” the source said. “Khloe is still hoping Tristan may pop the question. She’s been visiting him… and things are getting very serious between them,” the insider said. Both of them allegedly are “very committed to making it work.”

