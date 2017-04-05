Tommie Lee Fired From ‘L&HH’? Shocking New Report Claims She Was A ‘Security Threat’

Courtesy of VH1

We feel your pain, Tommie Lee was one of our favorites too. The larger-than-life ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star was shockingly fired from the show, according to a new report, which claims she was a ‘security threat’ to her other cast members. Here’s the scoop!

The ladies of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta definitely don’t scare easy…so what did Tommie Lee, 32, do?! Apparently the reality star was considered a “security threat” by the TV show’s parent company, Viacom, according to MediaTakeOut. Insiders close to the shocking situation claim Viacom demanded that producers let Tommie “go,” but don’t give further details on why she was such a “threat.” The news was reportedly delivered to Tommie just a few days ago, while the show’s upcoming season is in the MIDDLE of filming. The ladies of Love & Hip Hop were all enjoying a vacation in Jamaica when Tommie reportedly got the axe.

Here’s what we know so far about Tommie’s past, some of which may help fans understand why the brunette beauty was cut. She was reportedly arrested on Mar. 14 for allegedly attacking fellow cast member Karlie Reed at the Blue Ivory Club. Since the women were filming on location, VH1 had no choice but to step in and remind them that there’s a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to violence. Tommie was reportedly taken in custody by Atlanta police for “punching” Karlie in the face multiple times. The alleged brawl reportedly broke out when Karlie called Lovely Mimi a “clown.”

Unfortunately, Tommie’s run-in with the law doesn’t stop there. The reality star was previously arrested for violence in Sept., but before heading to prison, she dolled herself up in black, smoky makeup and false lashes for her MUG SHOT. Tommie also rocked a face full of foundation, lipstick, bronzer and mascara. We’re definitely going to miss her wild personality on the show!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Tommie being reportedly fired? Sad or relieved?

