Courtesy of Instagram

Amidst Mel B’s explosive claims that her husband Stephen Belafonte ‘abused’ her and got the nanny pregnant, multiple reports allege that the woman in question has been identified as a gorgeous German woman named Lorraine Gilles. See PICS of her right here!

Lorraine Gilles, 26, has been identified as Mel B, 41, and Stephen Belafonte‘s nanny, according to a shocking April 5 report from Daily Mail. Click through our gallery, attached, to see tons of photos of the stunning woman!

Mel B has allegedly claimed in court documents that Stephen, 41, impregnated Lorraine in 2014 and ordered her to have an abortion. “[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” Mel allegedly said in the court papers. “[He] immediately began setting Lorraine up as my rival. She answered to, and reported to [him]…I later discovered that [he] was having sex with Lorraine and was paying her inordinate amounts of money. Over the course of some three years, I recently learned that [he] paid Lorraine in excess of $300,000 for alleged nanny services.” Whoa!

“[He] later demanded that Lorraine have an abortion,” the documents continue, according to the outlet. “Respondent used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine’s abortion, and he used money earned by me to pay for Lorraine’s hotel stay while she recuperated from the procedure.” Yikes. Mel also reportedly said Stephen “went ballistic” when she fired Lorraine in 2015. “He told me that Lorraine raised our children far better than I ever could. He told me that she was his ‘ride or die b*tch’ and the only woman in his life that completely had his back.” So awful.

On the other hand, Lorraine’s sister Jacquelyn Baartz was shocked to hear the news, and adamantly denied to the outlet that her sister was involved with Stephen at all. “My sister and I are very, very close and I would have known about this, believe me,” she told DM. “I don’t know where this is coming from. She worked for the family for seven years and had nothing but positive experiences. She really loved those kids as if they were her own, so she stayed on much longer than she originally planned to.”

We previously knew that Mel B filed a restraining order against Stephen, and is fighting to divorce him after 10 years of marriage. We’ll keep you posted as it all plays out.

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on all this?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.