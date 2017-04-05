Ellen DeGeneres’ Sophia Grace Is All Grown Up At 14 — Do You Recognize Her?

Courtesy of Instagram

Where has the time gone? ‘Princess’ Sophia Grace, who became a viral sensation at age 7 when she appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in a tutu, is now a teenager! And fans cannot get over how much she’s changed — in a good way! Check out our timeline of Sophia pics & tell us, do YOU recognize the teen?

Does anyone else feel old? Sophia Grace is turning 14 on Apr. 18, which officially makes her a teenager! And we are having total flashbacks to how adorable she was when she first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at just 7 years old! But while Sophia has explained she’s “too old” for tutus now, she’s still making the rounds on television shows, most recently appearing on Loose Women on Apr. 4.

Going live today from 12:30 @loosewomen on @itv 😉💗 A post shared by Sophia Grace (@therealsophiagrace) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

“There’s no more tutu. I think it looks pretty but I’m 14 in April, so I guess I’m a bit old now,” the social media star said on the show. Moving on from pink princess dresses and onto more trendy teen-approved frocks, Sophia appeared on the television show sporting a denim dress over a striped T-shirt as she recalled the day back in 2011 that changed her life forever — aka when her father got a phone call from Ellen DeGeneres‘ show.

“My dad said he was driving on the motorway and he got a call from the Ellen Show – they said they wanted to fly us over,” she said of the life-altering moment. “I was really excited when I met Nicki Minaj but I was pretty nervous when I first went on the Ellen show.” For those who need a refresher, Sophia caught the attention of Ellen’s team after her mom posted an adorable video of Sophia and her younger cousin Rosie covering Nicki’s “SuperBass.”

While the initial YouTube video gained attention, after she and Rosie appeared on Ellen, the youngsters REALLY blew up all over the world. But although she’s as mini megastar, Sophia revealed her parents do keep her grounded. “I do still have pocket money. I still have chores, but I love all that stuff.” Hmm, she loves CHORES? We’re not sure we’re buying that one…

But either way, we cannot believe how grown-up Sophia is now! We’re also so impressed with how articulate and mature she seems while she still has that adorable bubbly personality that captured fans’ hearts from the beginning. You keep doing you, Sophia — we are SO here for it!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by how grown-up Sophia looks? Can you believe she’s about to turn 14?

