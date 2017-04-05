Simon Saran Defends Farrah Abraham & Claps Back At Haters Amber & Catelynn

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh snap! Simon Saran isn’t mincing words when it comes to Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell dissing ex Farah Abraham. He tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re ‘not the sharpest tools in the shed.’

We’ve got to hand it to Simon Saran, 28. Even though he’s on a break with on-again, off-again girlfriend Farrah Abraham, 25, he’s still coming to her defense after a brutal dissing by her Teen Mom OG castmates Amber Portwood, 26, and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, 25. “I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” Amber told PEOPLE on Apr. 5. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

Simon totally has his former lady’s back though. He tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “They all need to hug it out. Farrah loves her haters. She always sends them love!” Hah! We asked him why the women are hating on her so bad and he’s mystified, yet had the BEST response. “Who knows. They aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. It could be anything,” he adds. Catelynn also piled on Farrah along with Amber, saying “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

Amber also told the mag that arch enemies Farrah and Simon aren’t really invited to her upcoming wedding to Matt Baier, 45, but she won’t flip out if they show up anyway. “She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” the Indiana native said, adding the two “were never quite invited” to her ceremony. “I am saddened. Yes, I was actually looking forward to going. This is wrong of her to on uninvite us,”Simon shares with us. Well, the good news is they can still crash the event because Amber said, “Who gives a s***? Who cares?” to if they decide to show up.

As for where his relationship with the mother of one is going, they’re still on a break but will likely be back together soon. “Farrah and I are like bumper cars one day, and then a peanut butter and jelly sandwich the next day,” he tells us. We’re rooting for the couple so hopefully they’ll be more like a PBJ when Amber’s wedding comes along.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simon and Farrah will end up attending Amber’s wedding?

