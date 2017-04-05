REX/Shutterstock

Who did Buffy’s heart truly belong to? We finally have our answer! Sarah Michelle Gellar played an epic ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’-themed version of ‘Marry, Shag, Kill’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ on April 4 and her answers will totally stake you!

Buffy is back! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, is a total ’90s icon who recently thrilled fans when she fully embraced the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, not only sharing her feelings about the epic milestone on social media, but actually participating in a full on cast reunion, which included a photo shoot and group interview for Entertainment Weekly.

So obviously when SMG appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 4, the host was definitely gonna ask her to give up even more scoop on the beloved Joss Whedon show. But little did we know we’d get an epic Buffy style “Marry, Shag, Kill.” That’s right, one caller made Sarah choose between the three most important men to Buffy — Angel (David Boreanaz), Spike (James Marsters) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon).

“I mean, I guess marry Angel, but can you really marry the undead?” Sarah asked Andy Cohen, who emphatically said, “Yes!” “Okay, so marry Angel. You shag Spike, obviously. I don’t want to kill Xander, obviously,” Sarah said hesitantly. “You have to!” Andy shouted. Oh boy was that the wrong thing to say to Sarah! “I don’t have to! I don’t have to do anything!” she declared. Andy did concede that she was right. “You can’t make Buffy do anything,” he agreed.

We have to admit we totally love Sarah’s answers and think she definitely made the right choices. Sorry, Xander!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Sarah’s picks? Who would you Marry, Shag, Kill between Angel, Spike, and Xander? Give us all your thoughts below!

