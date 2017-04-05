Is this the end of ‘Sister Wives?’ A new report claiming Robyn Brown is expecting her 3rd baby with Kody says it is! But even worse, Robyn is also reportedly leaving Kody and heading to Utah with the kids — something she’s apparently wanted to do for ‘a long time!’ And he’s already courting her replacement!

Apparently the Brown family from Sister Wives is crashing down — and Robyn Brown, 38, (aka wife number four), and Kody Brown are at the center of it all! While Robyn has been wanting to divorce Kody for a while now, according to Life & Style magazine, she’s reportedly finally making it happen! But there’s just one major complication — she’s reportedly pregnant with their third child together!

“Robyn has been planning to divorce him for a long time,” Robyn’s BFF Kendra Polland, reportedly told the publication. “Being pregnant has not changed her mind. She’s saved up enough money to retain a lawyer. This is really the end of Sister Wives.” Apparently, Robyn’s baby is due around October and it was a “complete surprise” for Robyn, who’s Kody’s only legal wife.

But although Robyn is allegedly with child, she’s still adamant on leaving her husband — asap! “She intends to move 100 miles away, to Utah, and she told me she could move out of their Las Vegas home as soon as around Easter,” Kendra dished. “She says Kody is no longer the man she fell in love with.” Robyn knows being a single mom of six won’t be easy though. Luckily, she reportedly will have her family to lean on.

“Her family has been very supportive of her and they told her they will look after her during her pregnancy and help her get settled,” Kendra said. “She knows things will be tough.” Robyn and Kody have two children together: Solomon, 5, and Ariella, 15 months. Kody also adopted Robyn’s three other children from a previous marriage: Dayton, 17, Aurora, 14, and Breanna, 11.

No word yet on the sex of her alleged bun in the oven, but apparently she’s crossing her fingers for a boy! “She says the name will either be from her family or from the Bible,” Kendra revealed. “Robyn knew that she must be three months pregnant because she told me it was the last time she had sex with Kody.” Kody, on the other hand seems to be doing just fine as he’s allegedly already courting a fifth wife — and she’s just 24 years old!

“Kody is seeing a 24-year-old, and he wants her to become his next wife,” Kendra said. “The new girl is very pretty, and he has known her through friends for some time. Robyn is done.” Kody’s reportedly happy about Robyn’s alleged pregnancy, but is NOT happy that she won’t talk about it in front of the TLC cameras. Only time will tell if Robyn is actually expecting, let alone leaving Kody, but either way, we wish her and her family the best!

