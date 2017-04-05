‘RHONY’ Season Premiere Recap: No One’s Going To LuAnn’s Wedding

Courtesy of Bravo

They’re baaaaack! The ladies of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ returned to our TVs on April 5, and believe it or not, LuAnn is still getting married to Tom even though he’s a proven cheater. And in an effort to keep the drama away from her wedding, she decided not to invite any of the ladies except Dorinda.

Despite all the evidence the ladies have given LuAnn about her fiance, Tom, cheating on her, she’s still moving forward with her wedding, which was shown on the April 5 season premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City. But because of the ladies’ strong opinions about Tom, LuAnn told Dorit she’s not inviting any of them except for her. Apparently, unlike Dorit, they’d bring drama to her big day if she invited them — those were her words, not ours.

Even so, it didn’t seem like many of the ladies cared. Bethenny was too busy selling her Tribeca apartment with the help of Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Fredrik Eklund. And even though he fought her on her selling price, she ended up getting an all-cash offer one day after listing the place for $6.995M. So that was good news for her — now she can finally put her failed marriage to Jason Hoppy behind her. But even if the ladies were invited to LuAnn’s wedding, Bethenny said it’d be awkward for any of them to go since almost all of them have slept with Tom. (Eek!)

Elsewhere, Sonja was busy practicing for her play about sex. And she was also debating putting her townhouse on the market since her daughter is now in college. Ramona, on the other hand, is staying in the apartment she shared with ex-husband, Mario, but she’s giving the place a much needed facelift. Ironically, her contractor’s name is also Mario.

And Carol was too distracted by the election to even think about LuAnn’s wedding. Whenever she got around anyone during the episode, she kept talking about how Hillary Clinton‘s going to beat Donald Trump by a landslide. (Ugh — we seriously wish that had happened.)

But when LuAnn met up with Ramona for a lunch date, Ramona had nothing but negative words to say about LuAnn’s upcoming nuptials with Tom. LuAnn asked Ramona to stop digging into Tom’s past, and she promised she would, but she said she seriously hopes LuAnn doesn’t fall flat on her face after marrying the guy. Ouch!

