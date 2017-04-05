Pepsi Defends Kendall Jenner After Backlash Over Ad: It’s An ‘Important Message’

Pepsi is defending its latest commercial, which stars Kendall Jenner, after scathing backlash comments began flooding in on social media April 4. Read the brand’s statement in response right here.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” Pepsi said in a statement. In case you haven’t seen the commercial yet, it features Kendall joining a crowd of protestors and uniting them with the police patrolling the scene by simply handing one of the officers a Pepsi.

UPDATE: Pepsi has decided to pull the commercial following the backlash.

The short film, titled Live For Now Moments Anthem, caused a major controversy on Twitter after it aired April 4. Social media users were disgusted that the soda brand seemed to be capitalizing on crises our country is facing, and appropriating resistance to Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement just to sell a soft drink. Kendall herself actually took the wrath of most of the backlash, but she has yet to comment.

The message Pepsi was trying to send is ‘live for now,’ — i.e, urging consumers to live in the moment and follow what their passionate about. The ad features people of all different walks of life coming together for a single cause, and to the majority of viewers, it came off as offensive, particularly to people of color, who know firsthand that their conflicts with police can’t be solved with a Pepsi.

“The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert,” Pepsi added to Teen Vogue. “It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live for Now’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall’s Pepsi commercial is inappropriate?