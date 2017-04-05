Nikki Bella Leaving WWE After John Cena Engagement & Injury: ‘I Hope I Can Make It Back’

Hollywoodlife.com

It’s official: Nikki Bella is taking a break from the WWE. She confirmed the news on April 5, after a whirlwind week with a big Wrestlmania win and romantic proposal from John Cena. Will the ‘Total Divas’ star be coming back?

Nikki Bella, 33, may have killed it in the ring during Wrestlmania on April 2, but unfortunately the comeback wasn’t permanent. The Total Divas star revealed to E! on April 5 that she’s leaving the wrestling company indefinitely because she’s still suffering from pain after a bad injury and surgery on her neck in Jan.

“I knew that from that moment that when I make a comeback I’d never be a full-time wrestler. And when I came back to the WWE, the WWE knew that,” she explained. You would never know she was injured watching her and hubby John Cena, 39, beat up The Miz and Maryse, but she’s clearly still hurting.

“Recently I had to get MRIs and CT scans and we realized that I have a slight herniation above where I had surgery, which isn’t good, which means I have to take time off and I have to heal. And hopefully when that heals, if it does, I can get back in the ring,” Nikki revealed. “I pray that it won’t be a long time but, I don’t know, it’s in God’s hands.”

Luckily Nikki has plenty to keep her busy during her down time now that she’s engaged to John! The hunky wrestler got down on one knee and proposed after their big Wrestlemania win, and she could barely contain her enthusiasm! We’re so happy for the pair, and hope Nikki heals up ASAP so she can get back to doing what she loves.

