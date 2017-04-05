MLK Jr.’s Daughter Rips Into Kendall Jenner’s Controversial Pepsi Ad — See Tweet

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Pepsi

Kendall Jenner tried to make a political statement in her new Pepsi ad, but many fans thought the protest-themed commercial was tone deaf. Now, the daughter of the most influential activist EVER is slamming the campaign. See what Bernice King had to say, here.

We’re sure Martin Luther King Jr. would be devastated to see what the world looks like today with Donald Trump, 70, as president, tons of racial tension, and laws protecting minorities and women being rolled back left and right. Unfortunately, he’s not here to comment because he gave his life for the cause, so his daughter Bernice King is speaking up instead.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

Bernice was infuriated on April 4 when a Pepsi ad was released featuring a vague protest march and supermodel Kendall Jenner handing cops a cold beverage and apparently solving all of the injustice in the world. Many fans were upset, but Bernice had an especially poignant statement. The 54-year old posted a photo of her infamous father being pushed around by cops with the message “If only Daddy would have known about the power of # Pepsi.”

Of course she’s mocking Pepsi for making peace seem as simple as handing over a drink and belittling a cause that is so important to so many people just to sell a product. She’s basically laughing at the flippant attitude Pepsi took, and compared it to how serious the issues really are.

Bernice followed up the tweet with a piece in the Huffington Post, explaining “I recently responded, via a tweet, to an ad that I deem problematic in imagery and content, primarily because it contributed to the notion that there is a fairy-tale, light way to ease conflicts that have existed in this nation for hundreds of years. Some may say “It’s just a commercial.” I say that the ad and the responses to it reflect deep issues around race, privilege and how we build the Beloved Community post slavery and Jim Crow. We cannot ignore that we are currently grappling with gross injustice and inhumanity.”

Bernice hopes that the experience can educate people and bring us together, saying “I commend Pepsi for pulling the ad. I encourage us to channel our energy into positive discourse and actions to address the emotions the ad evoked and the issues that were central in the ad.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bernice’s tweet? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.