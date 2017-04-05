Melania Trump: Gorgeous In Green As She Welcomes Queen Rania To White House

REX/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump was back in Washington, D.C. tending to her duties, where she looked glam in a green draped dress as she stood by her husband’s side.

Melania Trump, 46, joined her husband, President Donald Trump, at the White House as they welcomed King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan on April 5, where the leaders sat down to discuss anti-terrorism efforts and the conflict of Syria. Although Melania didn’t move into the White House with Donald after Inauguration Day, the first lady seems to be making more of a commitment to her duties as first lady — and she dressed the part in a vibrant green dress that fit her figure perfectly.

The first lady looked perfectly put together for the occasion, where she opted for a long-sleeved ensemble that fell below the knee and featured draping, which was worn belted. Melania polished off the outfit with a pair of patent-leather pumps and sported her signature blowout, tying the whole look together with a smoky eye.

Queen Rania always looks chic and her latest look was no exception, as she also rocked a belted dress that hit mid-calf as the couples posed for a photo op before heading inside the West Wing. After a meeting in the Oval Office, Melania will host Queen Rania for lunch at the White House followed by a visit to a local elementary school. In January Donald’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, met with Queen Rania at Trump Tower in NYC.

The last time Melania stepped out in Washington, D.C. she was spotted at the State Department on March 29, where she looked sleek and chic in a belted trench coat.

Melania’s latest look, her vibrant green frock, was classic and chic — what did you think of her glam green look?

